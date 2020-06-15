History isn't being rewritten by statue removals around the world - expert

Some prominent critics, including Deputy PM Winston Peters, have expressed fear and frustration that the removal of statues around the world amid the Black Lives Matter movement equates to history being rewritten. But tht's not how history works, one expert on the issue argues.

Just last week a statue representing a British naval captain was removed from Hamilton by the council over fears it would be damaged. Other statues in the UK and in the US have also been removed in protest, or by local governments.

Erin Thompson, a US art historian and professor, told TVNZ1’s Breakfast today that history is not defined by its statues.

“We don’t learn all of our history from statues. I certainly don't think anyone wants to forget the bad things about our history because we don’t want to repeat them. But we don’t want to have them continually honoured in a public space,” she said.

“I gotta say, when I teach history my back gets so sore from carting these statues into the classroom.”

She says there are ways of maintaining the statues, to double history, without honouring them in a way that will offend communities.

"Some people have proposed, for example, putting plaques next to the statues to contextualise the history. I think that’s great.

"The statue in Bristol which was thrown into the harbour was fished out and now it's going to go into the museum with the protest paint still on it and the rope that was used to tear it down still on wrapped around it. That’ a fantastic doubling of history."

Ms Thompson also mentioned that many of the statues of those controversial figures that are being attacked, particularly in the US, aren't as priceless or historic as people might think.

She says most in the US were put up in the 1960s to intimidate vulnerable communities during the nation's last big civil rights movement.

"Many of the Confederate monuments put up to honour generals of the South, slave owners often, in the US were put up not so many years ago but in the '60s during the Jim Crow era to become a process of intimidating black voters from not voting.

"People are thinking of these statues as hundreds of years old, priceless historical monuments instead of rather recent propaganda."

She says destruction is "never the answer to everything and it's not the answer to nothing either".

"Sometimes things have to go," she said.