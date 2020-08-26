Historical Wellington building to be demolished following fire

A historical building that caught on fire in Wellington overnight will have to be demolished before any further investigation can take place, say police.

Firefighters battle a blaze at the Radical Social Centre and Community Whare in Wellington. Source: Thomas Francis Corn

The Radical Social Centre and Community Whare on Abel Smith Street, in Te Aro, has been determined too unsafe to enter following last night's blaze which sent smoke billowing across the city.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the fire and whether there may have been anyone in the building.

Anyone with information that could assist investigations is asked to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.