Historic train pulled from Southland river after being dumped 90 years ago

A 135-year-old locomotive has finally been retrieved from a Southland river, after it was buried more than 90 years ago.

Along with another steam engine, it was tipped into Oreti River, in Lumsden, in 1927 for flood protection, with many fearing they'd never be seen again.

Before they were dumped, in the early 1900s, the trains ruled the southern railway lines, carrying freight and passengers.

Despite being submerged for 93 years, the train is actually in a remarkable condition, with the wheels even turning when it was up in the air.

"There are bits and pieces of these trains around the country... but this is the only complete one in existence," rail enthusiast Clark McCarthy told 1 NEWS.

It's taken six years of planning by the Lumsden Heritage Trust to get here.

And it wasn't without difficulty - last night's attempts to drag the train out were unsuccessful.

"They've been in there 93 years, they're 135 years old, that's pretty amazing, isn't it?" chairman John Titter told 1 NEWS.

"Even the fire box door opens, and also in the back the wood floor is still there from where the fireman would have stood."

Workers had to spray out around six tonnes of mud and silt this morning for it to be light enough to be lifted out by crane.

A coal tender was also removed, but attempts to retrieve a second locomotive failed.

But those involved remain upbeat.

"Plan is to take them straight into town, put them straight on display," Mr Titter says.