Historic South Canterbury church well ablaze

A historic church is well ablaze in South Canterbury this evening.

Crews were alerted to the blaze on the corner of Methven Highway and Winchmore School Road just before midnight.

Four crews are working to extinguish the flames engulfing the Winchmore Church.

There are no reports of anyone being trapped or injured in the fire.

According to an online real estate listing, the church has stood there for over 100 years, but isn’t currently being used for services.