Historic South Canterbury church 'completely gutted' by fire

A historic church in South Canterbury has been "completely gutted" after a fire last night.

Crews were alerted to the blaze on the corner of Methven Highway and Winchmore School Road just before midnight.

It took four crews two hours to extinguish the flames which engulfed the Winchmore Church.

There were no reports of anyone being trapped or injured in the fire.

According to an online real estate listing, the church has stood there for over 100 years, but wasn't being used for services.

It was sold just last month.

Fire investigators and police are investigating the cause of the blaze.

