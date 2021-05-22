Historic North Canterbury lodge burns to ground overnight

A historic lodge in rural North Canterbury has been destroyed in a fire.

Waiau Lodge Hotel. Source: Google Maps

A fire broke out at the Waiau Lodge Hotel overnight, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand understands the lodge has since burnt to the ground.

Fire and Emergency received a call to respond to the scene at 12.15am. It was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the building to tackle the blaze.

The lodge was unoccupied and not connected to power when the fire started.

A fire investigator is set to look into the cause this morning.

The 10-room hotel, built in 1910, was red-stickered and forced to close after Waiau was rocked by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in 2016.