TODAY |

Historic North Canterbury lodge burns to ground overnight

Source:  1 NEWS

A historic lodge in rural North Canterbury has been destroyed in a fire.

Waiau Lodge Hotel. Source: Google Maps

A fire broke out at the Waiau Lodge Hotel overnight, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand understands the lodge has since burnt to the ground.

Fire and Emergency received a call to respond to the scene at 12.15am. It was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the building to tackle the blaze.

The lodge was unoccupied and not connected to power when the fire started.

A fire investigator is set to look into the cause this morning.

The 10-room hotel, built in 1910, was red-stickered and forced to close after Waiau was rocked by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in 2016.

The lodge later underwent repairs to make the building structurally sound.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Inspired by TV crime show, Florida girl, 11, got blue slime on armed attacker trying to kidnap her
2
NSW farmer traps thousands of mice in large home-made trap
3
'Racist media' — Dairy company investigates Canterbury employee over far right YouTube content
4
Israel Folau stands by anti-gay social media posts as he joins Queensland league side
5
New Zealand’s oldest prison granted top heritage listing
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:16

Pfizer vaccine up to 75% effective against Indian variant of Covid-19, new tests suggest

Two dead after separate crashes that happened around the same time this evening

Grant Robertson claims trans-Tasman economic superiority to kick off Budget roadshow
02:06

Health sector review to examine concerns over Pharmac’s switch to generic epilepsy drug