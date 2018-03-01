Historic moment final live note is played at Auckland’s Kings Arms

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Dr David Clark said the bleak findings were unsurprising, and the goal of a total reduction in suicides is ambitious.
The picture of the severe weather event hitting Europe was published on the front of the Guardian newspaper.
Family of one of the 257 people who died in the 1979 Erebus plane crash on the southern continent said the filming location was "very disrespectful".
Games Extra and Games Online will provide viewers with wall to wall coverage around the clock.
The girl's mother has spoken out in frustration after being sold invalid tickets.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ