Historic hotel in Naseby suffers extensive fire damage in overnight blaze

An historic hotel in Central Otago has suffered extensive damage in an early morning fire.

The Ancient Briton Hotel in Naseby. Source: Google Maps

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to a fire on the porch of the Ancient Briton Hotel in Naseby shortly after 1am today.

When firefighters arrived they found the building well-ablaze and sent three more appliances. Crews from Naseby, Ranfurly and Omakau attended.

At 3am, the fire was contained to the back of the building and crews started dampening down hot spots.

People were in the building, though it is unknown how many, but firefighters all got everyone out of the building safely.

The spokesperson said there was “extensive fire damage” to the building, but there were no reported injuries and no other buildings damaged.