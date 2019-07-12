Historic church fire suspicious - the blaze forced fifty homes to be evacuated

A Friday fire at Antonio Hall in Christchurch is being treated as 'suspicious' Fire and Emergency NZ reports.

Fire and Emergency was called to Antonio Hall about 5.20pm last night and over 50 firefighters were involved in putting out the blaze.

Fifty houses were evacuated on Wharenui Road as a precautionary measure, but residents were able to return home later in the evening around 8.30pm.

A small crew remained at Antonio Hall overnight to monitor the building and will return to the scene this morning to continue the investigation.

The investigation is set to take some time due to the size of the building and the unsafe nature of some parts of the structure.