Hirsute Olympic cyclists to shave their luscious locks for leukaemia fundraiser

A pair of Kiwi Olympic cyclists will be shaving their heads for leukaemia in Cambridge tonight to raise funds for Shave for a Cure.

Men’s sprint cyclist Callum Saunders and former world champion men’s endurance racer Regan Gough need to lose their hair before they go to the Olympics. Source: Breakfast

Sprint cyclist Callum Saunders and former world champion endurance racer Regan Gough need to lose their hair before they go to the Olympics and have decided to raise money while they do it.

Gough had been growing his lush blonde locks for five years, with Saunders joking that the lengths of hair reflect their strengths on the bike.

“He’s an endurance rider, he’s obviously gone for the long and slow and I’ve gone for the more short and fast of the sprinters,” Saunders said.

“Our good friend Campbell Stewart who’s the 2018 omnium world champion who is joining us for the shave as well, he’s halfway in between the two which reflects his strengths on the bike as well.

“It’s a cause that’s very close to our heart and regardless of the length of our locks, we’re all in it for the same reason.”

The trio are looking forward to making the process of getting their helmets on easier.

