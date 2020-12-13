Hipkins outlines what happens if festival goer returns from summer fun with Covid-19

The Government today released its Covid-19 resurgence plan in the case of a potential outbreak over summer, alongside a new payment scheme for businesses at Level 2 and another payment for when employees are awaiting Covid test results.

File image of Chris Hipkins. Source: 1 NEWS

The Government is also recommending Kiwis carry a 'Covid kit', to be prepared if the virus was to break out.

"The summer holiday period poses some unique challenges in responding to an outbreak," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"Large numbers of us will be travelling for holidays or seasonal work, there are more social gatherings and large events such as festivals – and, like other Kiwis, there will be health system workers taking well-deserved leave."

"In a worst-case scenario, if it became clear there was a high risk of widespread transmission, you’d need to stay where you are and in your bubble until you get official advice. We don’t want people rushing home and possibly taking the virus with them."

Resurgence plan

The Government's plan consists of the public 'reducing' - with moves such as turning Bluetooth on for the tracer app, scanning QR codes, maintaining hygiene standards and travelling with a Covid kit that includes soap, sanitiser, a mask, food and medication.

The second is to be 'ready' - that's for the Government to uphold border measures, contact tracing, community testing and to implement alert level changes and for the public to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.

The third is how the Government would 'respond' to an outbreak. That includes the assessment of a confirmed community case and the transmission risk, then if needed the Covid-19 Resurgence Plan kicks in.

From there, if a sustained response is needed a team of central and local government, iwi and community leaders will work with local emergency management. They will deploy the immediate public health response, care for vulnerable people and communities and support businesses.

Worst case scenario

The Government released scenarios and the likely response over the summer period, should Covid-19 hit.

One of those was a person testing positive after travelling home from a large festival held in another region.

"Investigation finds no link to the border. A large number of people were possibly exposed at the festival and have now travelled out of the region. There is a high risk of transmission across the country," the scenario states.

Testing would be ramped up across New Zealand, a nationwide alert level change would be possible, events may be cancelled and Kiwis could be asked to stay where they are in their bubble.

"It is important to remember that this is a worst-case scenario," Hipkins said.

"After a long, hard year, we all deserve to enjoy our summer – including those who are working hard through the holidays to keep us safe."

New payment scheme at Alert Level 2, wage subsidy at Level 3 and 4, new one-off payment for employees awaiting Covid tests

A new payment scheme is being introduced for impacted businesses if there was a move to Alert Level 2 for a week or longer, to help with wages and rent.

The Resurgence Support Payment would be eligible for businesses that have a 30 per cent reduction in revenue over two weeks. It would give $1500 per businesses and $400 per employee, up to $21,500.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the wage subsidy had been committed at Alert Levels 3 and 4 - whether it be nationally or regionally.

"The wage subsidy scheme has been very effective in keeping people in work so far with more than $14 billion paid out to protect 1.8 million jobs," he said.

"We’re also keeping the leave support scheme and adding to it by introducing a new short-term absence payment to also cover eligible workers needing to stay at home while awaiting a Covid-19 test result.

"This will be a one-off payment of $350 to employers to pay workers who need to stay home while awaiting a test or while someone who is their dependent is doing so," Robertson said.

Re-visiting commercial rents

After months of back-and-forth over businesses struggling to pay rent in the fallout of Covid-19, the Government was forced to bypass legislative change after being blocked by NZ First in making changes to around commercial rent.