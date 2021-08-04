Hipkin's message to Kiwis as Covid misinformation spreads

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has encouraged people to get their vaccine information from their GPs or someone in the health system.

It comes as the Government celebrated vaccinating two million Kiwis against Covid-19, but it was amid protests at Parliament today.

Hipkins says if people don't trust politicians, they should seek out information about the vaccine from health professionals.

Hipkins admitted today that vaccine misinformation is a concern.

Among those exhorting people against the vaccine at the protest was former political candidate, Billy Te Kahika.

“We believe the Government is no longer serving the interests of the New Zealand people,” Te Kahika told 1 NEWS.

“If you don't trust politicians - a lot of New Zealanders don't - speak to your local GP,” Hipkins said of those spreading misinformation.

“Speak to someone who is working in the health system and ask them for factual, reliable information because of lot of the information that those people are being given is just down right wrong,” Hipkins said.

He says he's worried about later in the year with “some of the misinformation shared by those very same people is meaning that some people are scared about being vaccinated”, he said.

But many aren't scared as the-call up for those over 55 will now start on Friday - five days ahead of schedule.