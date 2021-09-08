Hipkins embraces ‘spread your legs’ gaffe, fires shot at National's Chris Bishop

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins brought his wit to the 1pm press conference on Wednesday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He started the briefing by telling reporters he needed a sip of water, before revealing a personalised mug.

The mug featured a photo of Hipkins on a yellow and white background. Also emblazoned on it are the words “spread your legs, not the virus. Unite against Covid-19”.

It’s a nod to his slip of the tongue in August. Speaking about people exercising during Level 4, Hipkins said it was a challenge for those in high-density areas to "get out and spread their legs”.

He was trying to say “stretch their legs”.

The remark brought a grin from Dr Ashley Bloomfield standing next to him, while Hipkins, having realised his mistake, bumbled through the rest of his sentence.

Hipkins then went on to say: "I'm sure you'll all have fun with me later.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Later in Wednesday’s press conference, a reporter asked whether Hipkins should narrow his focus, like his National counterpart Chris Bishop, to better tackle the pandemic.

Bishop was stripped of his Shadow Leader of the House position after National leader Judith Collins completed performance reviews with all her MPs. Bishop now holds only one portfolio: National’s Covid-19 response spokesperson.

Collins said changes to Bishop’s portfolios allowed him “to focus solely on his critical role as National’s spokesperson for the Covid-19 response”. She also told Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday Hipkins should be given “a bit of a break”.

read more Ardern should give Hipkins 'a bit of a break' to focus on Covid-19 response - Collins

Hipkins’ positions include being the Covid-19 Response Minister, Education Minister, Public Service Minister and Leader of the House.

“It's amazing what you can accomplish if you focus your time and energy on your work rather than fighting with your colleagues,” he said of his workload, in a nod to Bishop.

It comes after rumours circulated on Twitter among Labour-aligned commentators that a “spill” for National’s leadership was on. No such "spill" has happened as of Wednesday and Collins remains National's leader.