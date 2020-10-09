Hip hop pioneer DLT recognised by National Waiata Māori Music Awards

"Stood in front of the camera for the first time and mouthed the song. It was incredible,” he said.



E Tū was made to support young Māori men at risk of suicide.



“We noticed that some friends were dropping off," he explained. “The idea of E Tū was to tell the neighbourhood kids where we lived to stand up and stop being subservient to anyone.”



DLT started out in 1988 as the band's DJ.



Teremoana Rapley was there from the very beginning.



"I learned about Tītokowaru," she said. "I mean, I wasn't taught this stuff at high school and I was still at high school when we did that song so that wasn't part of the history that I learnt about so that sent me on a certain journey."



Rapley said her bandmates were really calling out institutional racism.



"It's an acknowlegment that the fight has been there for a very long time," she said.



The father of seven said the award means everything.