'The Hillary Step is no more' - famous rock barrier at top of Mount Everest has collapsed

Mountaineers are increasingly reporting the Hillary Step, the famous rock barrier below the summit of Mount Everest named after New Zealand's Sir Edmund Hillary, has collapsed.

The collapse was first reported in 2016 and it is thought to be due the earthquake that shook Nepal in 2015.

Mountaineers currently on the mountain are backing the claims.

Last Wednesday mountaineer Tim Mosedale tweeted: "It's official - The Hillary Step is no more" .

He later told planetmountain.com: "Having been up it a few times ... and getting there this year it's obvious that the feature is no longer there. Just rubble and debris where the tricky features used to be."

New Zealand-based Adventure Consultants are waiting for confirmation from their team currently on the mountain.

Today Ang Dorjee reached the summit for the 19th time and Paul Pheby from the UK reached it for the first time on one of their expeditions.

"Ang Dorjee didn't comment on the state of the Hillary Step, so he will keep us in suspense for a little longer on that one," the company said in a Facebook post.