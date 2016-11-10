Hillary Clinton is coming to NZ

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is coming to New Zealand.

Hillary Clinton. Source: Associated Press

In May this year Clinton will give a talk offering her personal insights into the 2016 presidential election, its aftermath and what the future holds for her.

An Evening with Hillary Rodham Clinton will cover stories from her book What Happened.

Clinton will be speaking at the Growth Faculty Event at Spark Arena in Auckland on May 7 before heading to Australia to give talks in Melbourne and Sydney.