Hilary Helps: Meet the nine-year-old girl who has her farming career all mapped out

On a farm between Matamata and Tirau lives nine-year-old farming wannabe Lucy O’Reilly.

Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry met with Lucy recently for her weekly "Hilary Helps" segment.

Lucy doesn't do doll houses - she loves farming. With a pretend herd indoors and a real one outside her bedroom window, she says she loves getting her hands dirty and not having to "worry about anything."

Her bedtime reading includes the 2019 Genetics Catalogue – a future farmgirl's essential reading on potential fathers of future calves. She likes the idea of "picking the dad" for some of her cows, Barry pointed out.

Her favourite farm activity is the calving and milking. She's up every morning during calving season helping dad rear the calves.

Her dad, Toby O'Reilly, says she's always had a love of farm life.

"She has always been interested in the motorbike, the tractor... and the cows, and she was always intent," he says. "I was not allowed to leave the house without her.

"She's been naming the cows since she was two."