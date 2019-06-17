TODAY |

Hilary Helps: Meet the nine-year-old girl who has her farming career all mapped out

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Farming

On a farm between Matamata and Tirau lives nine-year-old farming wannabe Lucy O’Reilly.

Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry met with Lucy recently for her weekly "Hilary Helps" segment. 

Lucy doesn't do doll houses - she loves farming. With a pretend herd indoors and a real one outside her bedroom window, she says she loves getting her hands dirty and not having to "worry about anything."

Her bedtime reading includes the 2019 Genetics Catalogue – a future farmgirl's essential reading on potential fathers of future calves. She likes the idea of "picking the dad" for some of her cows, Barry pointed out.

Her favourite farm activity is the calving and milking. She's up every morning during calving season helping dad rear the calves.

Her dad, Toby O'Reilly, says she's always had a love of farm life.

"She has always been interested in the motorbike, the tractor... and the cows, and she was always intent," he says. "I was not allowed to leave the house without her.

"She's been naming the cows since she was two."

Watch the full Seven Sharp segment in the video above. 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Lucy O’Reilly has her career all mapped out. Source: Seven Sharp
    More From
    New Zealand
    Farming
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    04:52
    Holdens get three years of free servicing from the dealership, but not so with Holden HSVs, Steve Rangihuna was told.
    Holden HSV owner feeling burned after dealer says he doesn’t actually own a Holden
    2
    Backpacker shares rape threat story as Australia looks to make Outback working holidays safer
    3
    The Invercargill mayor is supporting fellow Southlander Blair Vining’s campaign for a national cancer plan.
    Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt 'gets his kit off' for good cause
    4
    This May 31, 2019, image from CCTV provided Monday, June 17, 2019, by New South Wales Police Force, , wearing black hooded jumper, , Australia. Theo's father Laurent Hayez said an encrypted phone message sent by him could hold a clue to the 18-year-old tourist's disappearance from an Australian coastal town. Theo Hayez was last seen leaving a Byron Bay nightclub late on May 31. Police said they are baffled by the disappearance. His father Laurent Hayez flew to Australia last week to take part in the search.(New South Wales Police Force via AP)
    Encrypted phone message could hold clue to tourist's disappearance in Australia
    5
    Young male New Zealanders are overrepresented in drowning statistics.
    The 'Swim Reaper' is lurking - Campaign using dark humour launched to help reverse high incidence of young men drowning during Kiwi summer
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    00:49
    Temperatures are set to plummet, says 1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett.

    Temperatures predicted to plummet through mid-week across much of the country

    Wellington harbour fat and sewage contamination prompts warning
    05:09
    Romeo Yusupov was promised a trip to Las Vegas to compete in the Mr Elite Global Earth pageant. When it didn’t happen, he went to Fair Go.

    Fair Go: Man takes out top spot in NZ modelling pageant but is denied 'dream' trip prize
    Teacher reading book to primary school aged children

    Latest pay offer 'gutting' for principals of small schools