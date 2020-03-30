Hilary 'Beary' and Telescope Ted: Kiwis keeping creative with Covid-19 teddy bear hunt

It's the second week of the Level 4 coronavirus lockdown and Kiwis are getting creative with their teddy bears to entertain others, including one dressed as broadcaster Hilary Barry.

Hilary 'Beary' and Ted are two of the teddies going on adventures during the coronavirus lockdown. Source: Supplied

The teddy bear hunt was an idea sparked in the days leading up to the lockdown, encouraging people to put a soft toy in the window for people to spot during walks.

Those in Wellington yesterday may have spotted one particularly glamorous bear dressed up as TVNZ's Hilary Barry - or Hilary 'Beary', as the case may be.

As part of Formal Friday, another effort to keep people entertained during the lockdown, Barry dressed up in her old high school formal dress.

The resulting teddy is the latest creative creation from Wellingtontian Rochelle Elliot.

"When I saw Hilary Barry’s outfit on Twitter I thought it was fabulous - and who doesn’t love an opportunity to dig out the old wedding tiara!" Ms Elliot told 1 NEWS.

She says they've been brainstorming a couple of ideas and another Seven Sharp host might be getting his own spot in the window.

"I’ve also had a few requests for a 'Bearamy' Wells so we will see what happens."

Wellington's Rochelle Elliot is turning her teddies into superstars, like Hilary 'Beary' and Stephen 'Colbear'. Source: 1 NEWS

While Ms Elliot's home gets quite a few visitors, that's not the case for Aucklander Simon Cameron.

Living in an apartment building, it's harder to put his teddies on display.

"The original pic looked very lonely and moody as Ted looked out at the city. On Facebook my friends all commented...so I followed it up with some fun shots," he told 1 NEWS.

Ted was quickly joined by Lambie, going on their own lockdown adventures.

In one photo, Ted gazes out at the night sky through a telescope while in another, Ted and Lambie play chess together.

"[They're] always improvised in the moment. I want people to look forward to the next instalment," Mr Cameron says.

Aucklander Simon Cameron's Ted and Lambie are going on their own lockdown adventures. Source: Supplied

"I try and do a couple a day to entertain my friends out in lockdown land."

They're taking the lockdown as an opportunity to get creative and cheer others up during the long days.