Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

TVNZ's Breakfast host Hilary Barry has been relishing her summer hiatus, getting up close and personal with our national icon on a remote island off Southland.

The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Stewart Island.
Barry posted video of her remarkable encounter with a pair of kiwis on Ulva Island, off Stewart Island, on Instagram yesterday.

"Some things are so rare, so precious you dare not dream they could one day happen," Barry wrote of the encounter.

"They took my breath away.

"We stopped on the track, didn't make a sound, didn't interact, just let the two Stewart Island brown kiwi carry on with their day."

Hilary Barry and the Breakfast team will return to our screens on TVNZ 1 next Monday.

