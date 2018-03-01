Hilary Barry joins reunion between young Bruno Mars fan who was ripped off, and the pair who gifted him tickets

A couple of Christchurch fans turned up to Bruno Mars last night in Auckland only to find their tickets were not valid - but luckily the generosity of fellow concertgoers saved the day.

Nariah, nine, and his mother Jess were devastated when they arrived at the gates only to find they had fake tickets purchased ticket site Viagogo.

"The lady at the front did our tickets and it just did an x," said Nariah.

Lucky for them fellow fans Carmen and Ali were close by and caught the whole ideal.

They decided they were to be Nariah's fairy godmothers, giving him their tickets.

"We went over and Jess told us their tickets were void and they didn't have tickets anymore...we thought we would just buy some and we had no luck."

"We thought 'nope that's it', we're going to hand these tickets over and that was kind of priceless." said the pair.

Surprised by the kind action, Nariah said the concert was "very fun".