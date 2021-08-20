TODAY |

Hilary Barry hosts Formal Friday from home after getting Covid Test

Source:  1 NEWS

Hilary Barry has had to host the first Formal Friday of this lockdown from home after having to scramble to get a Covid Test.

Jeremy is all alone on the desk tonight after Hilary was cavorting at an event where there has been some Covid action. Source: Seven Sharp

She told her Seven Sharp co-host Jeremy Wells she was feeling like a “box of birds” after getting a test at her GP.

“I got a call saying someone who was at an event I was at last week, that was at Spark Arena, a big awards ceremony, about 1000 people there, someone who had been working there had tested positive for Covid-19,” she said.

“So every single person who was at that event is considered a close contact.”

The Seven Sharp co-hosts were both missing each other.

Barry said her husband was currently dividing the house in two using electrical tape, given she had isolate from those in her household.

