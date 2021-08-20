Hilary Barry hosts Formal Friday from home after getting Covid Test

Hilary Barry has had to host the first Formal Friday of this lockdown from home after having to scramble to get a Covid Test.

She told her Seven Sharp co-host Jeremy Wells she was feeling like a “box of birds” after getting a test at her GP.

“I got a call saying someone who was at an event I was at last week, that was at Spark Arena, a big awards ceremony, about 1000 people there, someone who had been working there had tested positive for Covid-19,” she said.

“So every single person who was at that event is considered a close contact.”

The Seven Sharp co-hosts were both missing each other.