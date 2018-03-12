Hilary Barry heads to Dunedin's infamous Castle Street to cook for a flat of hungry students

OnDemand
As university kicks back into gear, Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry got invited to a spartan student flat feast of Ramen on bread at a home on Dunedin's infamous Castle Street.
The dinner party turned into more of an intervention.
The apple crumble got burnt, but how did the rest of Hilary's feast fare?
Ngati Ranana performed at a packed Westminster Abbey today in London, thrilling the Queen, Harry and Meghan, and British PM Theresa May.
The Labour Minister of Energy and Resources was informed of the alleged assault of four 16-year-olds through a Facebook message.
The Massey University drug report brings up issues of whether New Zealand should be using so much taxpayer money on cannabis enforcement, a researcher says.
At least $10m is needed to get it off the ground.
