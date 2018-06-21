 

Hilary Barry gushes over 'real and raw' photo of Jacinda, Clarke and new daughter

Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry has gushed over the 'real' photo of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, partner Clark Gayford and their newborn daughter which was posted as an announcement on Ms Ardern's Instagram page.

The Seven Sharp host said the photo is a special and 'raw' image.
"What a beautiful photo this is," Hilary said tonight.

Comparing the announcement to the Royals, as this photo will go right around the world like theirs did, Hilary praised how particularly 'real' it is.

"I think what is so special is that this is a real photo of a woman who has just given birth," she said.

"She doesn't have any make up on, it's real, it's raw, and it's very emotional to see somebody's new bubba" she said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl, just after 6pm this evening.

The world's attention is on Jacinda Ardern after today's arrival of her daughter – and Paul was spreading the word.
The newborn weighing 3.31kg arrived at 4.45pm today.
