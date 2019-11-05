Hilary Barry goes behind the scenes at Smith & Caughey's annual Christmas display

Christmas is about seven weeks away, and for many of us that means dusting off the decorations for another year of festivities.

Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry has made no secret of her affinity for holiday decorations, decking out the programme set in Christmas cheer each year.

But recently, she took her enthusiasm outside the TVNZ studio, putting her passion to work at Smith & Caughey's annual Chistmas window as part of her weekly Hilary Helps segment.

The department store's display signals the start of the silly season for Auckland. Depicting a different children's story each year, it brings a glimmer of joy to Queen Street's stressed out shoppers and the kids that are dragged along.

All of the 100 puppets are handmade, while clothing for elves - even socks for the reindeer - are meticulously sewn and knitted by a team of seven artists. They've spent 2000 hours bringing the story to life.