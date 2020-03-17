TODAY |

Hilary Barry checks up on her mum as Kiwis look to keep elderly safe from coronavirus

As strict new restrictions come into force in New Zealand to deal with coronavirus, it seemed timely for Seven Sharp to focus on those most at risk, namely the elderly.

Hilary Barry checked up on someone very dear to her – her mum Fay.

We know from medical experts that those over 60 are more likely to have a severe reaction and those with compromised health are in even more danger.

Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry decided to go in search of the elderly person she knows best, her mum.

Watch the video above to see how Hilary plans to help her mum stay healthy during the pandemic.

