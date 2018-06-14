Hilary Barry catches up with record-breaking Kiwi cricket star Amelia Kerr

Disbelief, humbled, tired - just a few of the emotions Amelia Kerr says she felt after her record-breaking performance against Ireland this morning.

Kerr scored 232 runs against Ireland in Dublin in this morning's ODI while also collecting five wickets but she said she's still trying to process everything that happened.

"It hasn't sunk in yet," she said.

"I'm just so lucky with all the support I have back home."

White Ferns coach Haidee Tiffen said she knew the 17-year-old had a performance like this in her, but she never expected it so soon.

"Amelia burst onto the scene as youngster in the domestic competition and caught everyone's eye, to be honest.

"We're not surprised she's produced a performance like this - probably not as young, I didn't think it would happen as young to be honest - but we're really proud."

Kerr's performance led to two new records - the highest women's ODI total in history and the youngest cricketer to score a double-century.

The all-rounder backed up her hitting with a stellar bowling performance, taking 5-17 off seven overs of work.

Kerr admitted she was surprised she was even handed the ball.

"I had a nap in between innings," she said.

"I didn't think [captain Suzie Bates] was going to bowl me - I thought she was just going to have me stand at slip all day."