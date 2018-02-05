 

Hilary and Jeremy kick off Seven Sharp's new season with their own cake challenge

Seven Sharp's new co-hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells eased viewers into the show's new season tonight with a nod to the hit show Extreme Cake Makers that filled the same timeslot on TVNZ 1 over the summer break.

The two new Seven Sharp hosts have taken to the TVNZ kitchen to see who bakes the better cake.
Source: Seven Sharp

Hilary confessed: "The truth is you might get it back on the schedule if we don't rate as high as they did."

The pair faced off in the kitchen with their own cake-making challenge, Jeremy telling viewers, "for those who tuned in tonight looking for a bit of cake action - well we thought we'd better oblige".

So they went to work, whisking and beating their ingredients and giving each other tips along the way.

"What do you find the secret to a good sponge is?" Hilary asked.

"Eggs are important, I like protein," said Jeremy.

Back in the studio came the big reveal.

Hilary proudly showed off a large cake with pink icing, declaring: "I find when I put my mind to baking something amazing I can just whip it up in next to no time".

Jeremy called her cake "amazing" and showed off his two sponges.

"Mine has a stronger metaphorical statement to it because this is a Treaty of Waitangi cake," he explained. 

Jeremy pointed out one sponge had an "M" for Maori written in white on it, and "P" for Pakeha in brown on the other.

"It's actually subverting the whole race relations thing there."

His plate also included Eskimo sweets, but Hilary said: "I think we're talking space men now, rather than the Eskimos.

She called her co-host's cakes "beautiful".

