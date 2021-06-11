Hikoi to protest classification of 'significant natural areas' culminates in huge crowd in Kaikohe

A big crowd gathered in Kaikohe, Northland at the end of a two-day hikoi to protest the classification of "significant natural areas".

The hikoi started in Cape Reinga yesterday and has gathered steam with more than a 1000 Northland iwi and farmers converging on Kaikohe to present a petition to the Far North District Council.

Northland iwi are concerned efforts to classify hundreds of places under the new rules which are designed to protect unique habitats, will take control away from landowners.



A total of 685 significant natural areas have been identified in the Far North covering 282,696 hectares, about 42 per cent of the district. Of that, about half is public land.