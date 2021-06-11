TODAY |

Hikoi to protest classification of 'significant natural areas' culminates in huge crowd in Kaikohe

Source:  1 NEWS

A big crowd gathered in Kaikohe, Northland at the end of a two-day hikoi to protest the classification of "significant natural areas".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The group are upset at what they say are rushed changes to land use rules. Source: 1 NEWS

The hikoi started in Cape Reinga yesterday and has gathered steam with more than a 1000 Northland iwi and farmers converging on Kaikohe to present a petition to the Far North District Council.

Northland iwi are concerned efforts to classify hundreds of places under the new rules which are designed to protect unique habitats, will take control away from landowners.

A total of 685 significant natural areas have been identified in the Far North covering 282,696 hectares, about 42 per cent of the district. Of that, about half is public land.

Council has put the process on hold and committed to including landowners in decisions on significant natural areas.

New Zealand
Northland
Conservation
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle warns he'll expose 'dirty laundry'
2
Drug dealer who dismembered man's body with chainsaw after shooting him dead jailed
3
Elderly Auckland woman facing desperate fight to keep home after daughter's deceit
4
Pair with Covid-19 hospitalised as five new cases recorded at NZ’s border
5
Cycling opponents plan to block Auckland cycle route in bridge counter-protest
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Takeaway food rubbish dominates plastic pollution in oceans, new study finds

NZ's use of world's most polluting fossil fuel surges for electricity generation

Hollywood star Rose Byrne to play Jacinda Ardern in film about Christchurch mosque attacks
04:52

NZ should brace for skills shortage once borders re-open, economist warns