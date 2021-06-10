Hikoi participants fear new whenua classification will take control away from landowners

A hikoi in Northland to protest the classification of some whenua (land) as "significant natural areas" has arrived in Kaitaia.

Northland iwi are concerned efforts to classify nearly 700 places under the new rules which are designed to protect unique habitats, will take control away from landowners.

A total of 685 significant natural areas have been identified in the Far North covering 282,696 hectares, about 42 per cent of the district. Of that, about half is public land.