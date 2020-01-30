TODAY |

Hiker turns to email to call for help after getting lost in Coromandel bush

Source:  1 NEWS

A tramper has been rescued in the Coromandel bush after she sent an email to the Department of Conservation asking for help. 

The 30-year-old had been tramping along the Pinnacles track when she took a wrong turn. Source: Breakfast

The incident happened last month but was revealed last night in a Facebook post by Waikato police.  

A 30-year-old American was tramping at the popular Pinnacles track, and was on her way back to Thames from the Pinnacles hut. 

However, after taking a wrong turn she soon became lost. The woman also managed to lose her backpack after it fell off a cliff and down a waterfall. 

The woman stayed in place but did not have decent enough mobile coverage to call for help so turned to email. 

DOC then alerted police, who corresponded with her by email before notifying search and rescue once they had narrowed down her location. 

Rescuers found the woman two hours later at a crossroad between tracks and retrieved her belongings from near the waterfall. 

Police say the crucial thing is she stayed in place and did make contact, and she wore appropriate gear. 

New Zealand
