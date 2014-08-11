Hiker, 74, lost in 'severe conditions' in Tararua Forest Park located

A hiker has been found after spending hours lost in "severe conditions" in the Tararua Forest Park.

Police say the 74-year-old man was hiking between Dundas and Herepai yesterday when he got into trouble.

Conditions the man was hiking included 120kmp/h winds and rain.

The man set off his personal locator beacon at 11am yesterday and he was located by Wairarapa Search and Rescue at 1.30am today.

He was given warm clothing and shelter in a tent.

Acting Sergeant Tony Matheson says the man is no longer at risk and the SAR team are staying with him.

