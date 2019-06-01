Highway south of Kaikōura remains closed overnight due to bad weather

People driving between Picton and Christchurch will have to use the Lewis Pass route after it reopened this afternoon..

State Highway One south of Kaikōura, which has been closed since 1pm because of the risk of rockfall, will remain closed overnight.

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said its next update on the situation would be at 9m tomorrow.

The inland route to Waiau is also closed due to snow.

In the meantime the only route open between Christchurch and the northern South Island is State Highway Seven through the Lewis Pass.

Arthur's Pass reopened after earlier being closed due to snow.

Meanwhile, Gales and a southerly change are forecast for central and northern New Zealand.

The strong winds are due to affect Hawke's Bay south of Hastings, Tararua District, Wairarapa, Wellington, Kaikōura Coast and Banks Peninsula, MetService said.



Early on Saturday fire services said they had 25 weather-related calls overnight for minor flooding in the North Canterbury towns of Woodend, Kaiapoi and Rangiora.

Christchurch recorded 50mm of rain over 12 hours.

MetService is warning of heavy rain due on the Kaikōura Coast, along with gale southerlies.

Heavy snow is also expected in the area north of Mt Cook and about the Kaikōura ranges above 400 metres.

Many South Island roads have had snow or are getting affected by heavy rain.

Dunedin police have sounded the alarm as "brass monkey" weather created a perfect storm for carnage on the roads this holiday weekend, the Otago Daily Times reported.

"That extra 20kmh over the limit is only going to get you to the next car ahead of you faster," Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

"Passing lanes aren't drag strips. We don't want to be telling your loved ones you aren't coming home again."

Murky and rainy conditions in some parts of the South and the large number of motorcycles on the roads for the Brass Monkey Rally could create a perfect storm for crashes, and police would be out in force this weekend, Mr Dinnissen said.

"Plan for a long trip home. If you're running late, just be late."

NZTA said a strong wind warning on the Remutaka Hill (State Highway Two) north of Wellington had been lifted.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said it was likely to stay cold for much of the Queen's Birthday weekend before warming briefly in the North Island on Tuesday.