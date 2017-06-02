 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'Highly trained' officer who left gun in Parliament toilets escapes charges over embarrassing gaffe

share

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

A cop who left a loaded Glock pistol in one of Parliament's public bathrooms will not be charged and will keep his job, 1 NEWS can reveal.

A Diplomatic Protection Squad officer left the gun in a bathroom in the parliament buildings, which was found 90 minutes later.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Diplomatic Protection Squad officer - assigned to protect the Prime Minister and other VIPs - was instead disciplined, alongside a fellow officer.

Now police have closed the investigation, more details of the June 2016 incident have come to light.

The gun was sitting in a bathroom while the officer travelled to the airport, and was found by a member of the public.
Source: 1 NEWS

The DPS officer put down the weapon when he visited the bathroom on June 16 but got all the way to Wellington airport before he realised he had forgotten it.

He asked another officer travelling with him to return to Parliament to recover the firearm.

But the second officer was too late - just moments before he got to the ground floor toilets, the gun was discovered by a member of the public.

It had been there for almost an hour and a half.

A spokesman for Police told 1 NEWS both officers were investigated and will continue to work with the DPS.

"In relation to the officer who left the firearm, the investigation accepts there was no intention to leave the firearm in the bathroom, and the investigation explored the options available to recover the firearm at the time," he said.

"This matter has been dealt with by way of an employment process with the individual and the second police officer, the details of which remain confidential between them and Police."

Assistant Commissioner Mike Rusbatch said it was a "serious incident" but was "thoroughly" investigated.

"We are in no doubt about the potential risk which arose from this incident.

"Our staff are human and we accept that the firearm being left in the bathroom was a genuine mistake.

"However, the loss should have been dealt with differently once it was discovered to minimise the risk to the public.

"This incident was without precedent and I am confident that lessons have been learned regarding application of our operational risk assessment model, and our expectations of staff."

Related

Andrea Vance

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

America's Cup recap: Freakish Team NZ put competition on notice, blowing British rivals out of the water

00:13
2
Corby's latest Instagram post shows her casually driving past oblivious media gathered outside her mum's house

Watch: 'Catch me outside' - Schapelle Corby continues to mock Aussie media as she gives them the run-around

3

LIVE: Blues extend lead over Reds to eight at halftime after penalty kick from Francis soars over the posts

00:22
4
NSW police are investigating the incident that happened on the M5 at Hammondville yesterday.

Watch: Sydney school bus carrying 20 children pulls in front of truck, forcing it to jack-knife

02:07
5
Toni teamed up with Jason Kerrison from Op Shop to raise money for Plunket.

Watch: Brave Toni Street busks on the streets of Auckland to White Stripes classic

03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.

LIVE: Blues extend lead over Reds to eight at halftime after penalty kick from Francis soars over the posts

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of the Round 15 Super Rugby clash between the Blues and the Reds from Apia Park in Apia, Samoa.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.

00:30
In light winds, expected to be the norm, the Kiwis put on an absolute master class.

Watch: Massive foils catapult Team NZ past bungling BAR, as Ben Ainslie screams at crew

In light winds, expected to be the norm from here, the Kiwis put on a master class. BAR ...not so much.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ