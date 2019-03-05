TODAY |

'I highly suggest getting vaccinated', US Paralympian and meningitis survivor tells Kiwi uni students

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
North America
Health

A US Paralympian who had both legs and all her fingers amputated because of meningitis is in New Zealand urging university students to get vaccinated against the disease.

Jamie Schanbaum is in the country on her honeymoon after she almost didn't survive meningitis.

Ms Schanbaum was vaccinated against meningococcal disease as a child. Then, as a teen in her first term of university, her life changed.

"I was fine one day, and then the next day within 14 hours I was admitted to hospital. I was in the fetal position, couldn't retain any warmth, shivering down to my bones," she told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

That was on day one of a seven-month stay in hospital.

"When you learn that you have meningitis, you're in the hospital with a very small chance of surviving. The stats are that one out of 10 who get meningitis will die," she said.

"I saw my limbs go from red rash to purple to black. I had my amputations about three months into my stay. By the time I got out I was 80 pounds, lost most of my hair and in a wheelchair as an amputee - both of my legs below my knee and all my fingers."

Close quarters is a really good breeding ground for meningitis - Jamie Schanbaum, meningitis survivor and US Paralympian

There are several types of meningococcal disease - A, B , C, Y, W - and in New Zealand, around two thirds of cases are caused by group B.

An outbreak reached epidemic proportions in the early 2000s, when immunising your baby was fully funded.

Many of those infants are now young adults and the protection immunisation gave may have worn off, just as they reach a potentially at-risk phase.

"When you're in the dorms, you're hanging out with dorm-mates and everyone on the same floor, those close quarters is a really good breeding ground for meningitis. Coughing, shaking hands, smoking, people who smoke cigarettes and share them is a big one, just spreading of germs," Ms Schanbaum said.

She and her family helped pass a bill requiring all university students in Texas to be immunised, and she wants New Zealand uni students to know they're not invincible. 

"I walked onto campus at a high risk of catching this disease and I didn't even know it," she said.

Ms Schanbaum planned to do a semester in New Zealand until meningitis set her on a different path. 

But instead of asking "why me?" she decided to try to become an advocate to help others avoid going through what she has with the disease.

"If I can share the message so that people can learn about it, that's all I can do in my path in life," she said.

"I highly suggest getting vaccinated."

She’s been in New Zealand warning at-risk groups about the dangers of the disease. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
North America
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
More measles outbreaks predicted as 'anti-science' material online feared a factor in disease's rise
2
The Otago Chocolate Company’s rapid expansion is thanks to one of the biggest crowdfunding campaigns in Kiwi history.
New chocolate factory opens in Dunedin one year after Cadbury closes its doors
3
Te Aroha Grace spoke to Marae about why he chose to change his name.
Māori man breaks tradition, takes on Pākehā wife's surname
4
'Not going to help the world one bit' Judith Collins says as MPs voice opinions about school students' climate change protest
5
Paula McGregor waits days after Denver Chance disappeared, his sister Ginny O'Sullivan appeals to the public.
Missing Aucklander's mum on 'horrific rollercoaster ride' waiting for news of son Denver Chance
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Eftpos transaction (file picture).

Migrant workers allegedly exploited by Bottle O store
01:36
The Otago Chocolate Company’s rapid expansion is thanks to one of the biggest crowdfunding campaigns in Kiwi history.

New chocolate factory opens in Dunedin one year after Cadbury closes its doors
01:55
It’s held an urgent summit with concerns the planned changes could put the sector at further risk.

Government proposals to overhaul training sector sees push-back from construction industry
02:27
Debate still swirls over whether the ISIS recruit should be able to return to New Zealand from Syria.

Jailed Kiwi jihadist Mark Taylor suffered brain damage as a child, relative says