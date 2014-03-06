 

'Highly infectious' - measles warning issued in Canterbury

Health officials have issued a measles warning after a Christchurch man contracted measles while holidaying in Bali.

Results from laboratory testing released today confirmed the 23-year-old man has measles.

Dr Ramon Pink, Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, says measles is highly infectious.

"The measles virus spreads easily from person to person through the air, via breathing, coughing and sneezing. It starts with fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and sore throat. This is followed by a rash that spreads over the body," Dr Pink says.

A list of places in the Christchurch area that may have been exposed to measles is listed below:

- Countdown at Northwood, Sunday 14 May (5 to 6pm)
- Waiting room at ProMed Edgeware, Monday 15 May (11am to 1.15pm) and Tuesday 16 May (11am to 1.15pm)
- Southern Community Laboratory Blood Test Centre at Forte Health, Monday 15 May (1pm to 3pm) and Tuesday 16 May (12noon to 2pm)
- Christchurch Hospital Emergency Department, Tuesday 16 May (3.45pm to 9pm)

People who aren't fully immunised are being asked to keep a close eye out for measles symptoms and anyone who was in the areas listed above are urged to phone their doctor if they are concerned.

The case is currently in isolation and his infectious period ends on May 21.


 

