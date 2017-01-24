 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Highly dangerous' tagging by 'idiots' on Auckland train: Police investigating with potential for $10k fine

share

Luke Appleby 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

Police are investigating after a group of masked taggers took to a train in West Auckland as passengers aboard watched.

Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.
Source: Facebook

Auckland Transport spokesperson Mark Hannan confirmed the incident took place about 8.20pm on Sunday, and said police have been contacted and provided with CCTV footage from the Swanson Station in West Auckland.

In video posted online, a group of what appear to be youths with masks obscuring their faces can be seen spray painting on to the outside of the train.

However, Mr Hannan said that any tagging on Auckland trains was somewhat pointless for the would-be artists.

"The train was taken out of service and washed overnight at our facility in Wiri and was clean and back in service yesterday morning," Mr Hannan said.

"Auckland's trains are treated with a film so tags can be easily washed off."

He said Auckland Transport actively pursues taggers, saying they cost ratepayers about $500,000 per year.

"These idiots are wasting everyone's time and money," he said.

Megan Drayton of TrackSafe Foundation NZ said the taggers were playing with their lives.

"As well as being illegal, it is highly dangerous to be on railway tracks anywhere other than at a level crossing," Ms Drayton said.

"Trespassers struck by trains is the leading cause of public railway deaths in New Zealand and around the world." 

Under the Railways Act 2005, trespassers on railway property can be fined up to $10,000 if ordered by a District Court Judge on summary conviction.

A similar incident took place at the Newmarket station in May of 2015.

Related

Luke Appleby

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
A dog's life suddenly turned better when Bear's chain was cut and he had his first visit to the beach after the rescue in New York.

Watch: Moving moment Bear the dog is freed after spending 15 years chained up outside

00:42
2
With their crew packing up around them, Juanita Phillips and Brigid Glanville realised the camera was still rolling.

Aussie reporters left squirming after live cross goes wrong: 'We're still on air'

00:16
3
Father of six Trinity Ropiha has gone a shade above your normal birthday gifts for his teenaged son.

'He was mature enough' - Rotorua tattoo artist's emotional birthday gift to teenage son

00:42
4
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Video: 'We are truly overwhelmed' - Auckland band Resonate gets call up from Ellen's people as Moana mash-up keeps going bonkers

02:04
5
The minimum wage is set to be raised to $15.25 from April 1st, but is it enough to close the gap between rich and poor?

Minimum wage going up for New Zealand's lowest paid workers

00:24
Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

'Highly dangerous' tagging by 'idiots' on Auckland train: Police investigating with potential for $10k fine

The youths were caught on camera and their work was washed away less than a day later.

01:08
An estimated 40 per cent of Kiwis are on the look out for a new job right now.

'You probably see what's wrong, not right in your current situation': 40% of Kiwis hunting new jobs in New Year

Are you on the lookout for a fresh start? If you are, you're not alone.

00:41
Kiwi and German scientists have been studying the hydrothermal systems in the thriving marine area between the Bay of Islands and Tonga.

Watch: Spectacular new discoveries captured in video of the Kermadec Arc

Kiwi and German scientists have been studying the hydrothermal systems in the thriving marine area between the Bay of Islands and Tonga.

01:22
White House aide Kellyanne Conway's take on the inauguration crowd has been widely mocked, our US Correspondent reports.

Rebecca Wright: 'Alternative facts' has become the catchphrase of the Trump administration

White House aide Kellyanne Conway's take on the inauguration crowd has been widely mocked, our US Correspondent reports.

00:51
Fifty per cent of Auckland schools are still trying to hire staff just days away from children returning.

'We're calling it a crisis - many Auckland schools are not fully staffed with quality teachers' - principals' association

Fifty per cent of Auckland schools are still trying to hire staff just days away from children returning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ