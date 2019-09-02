Highly anticipated KiwiBuild reset will include progressive home ownership plan for renters

The highly anticipated KiwiBuild reset, set to be announced later this week, will include a progressive home ownership plan for renters, 1 NEWS understands.
The Government promised a reset of the programme after a raft of issues, including missed targets, led to questions around its long-term feasibility.
1 NEWS political reporter Benedict Collins outlined a rent-to-own scheme that will be included in the reset.
"We've learned today that part of the KiwiBuild reset will include a scheme aimed at giving renters a hand up into home ownership.
"Under a rent-to-own scheme each week a portion of someone's rent would be set aside and that money would be used to build up equity or a deposit for that home so that eventually the renter could buy it off the Government, or off a community housing provider, and own it themselves.
"The Green Party have said all along this should be part of the KiwiBuild programme," Collins said.
We will find out on Wednesday what else the Government has in store for its KiwiBuild reset.