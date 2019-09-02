Highly anticipated KiwiBuild reset will include progressive home ownership plan for renters

The highly anticipated KiwiBuild reset, set to be announced later this week, will include a progressive home ownership plan for renters, 1 NEWS understands.

The Government promised a reset of the programme after a raft of issues, including missed targets, led to questions around its long-term feasibility.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS political reporter Benedict Collins outlined a rent-to-own scheme that will be included in the reset.

"We've learned today that part of the KiwiBuild reset will include a scheme aimed at giving renters a hand up into home ownership.

"Under a rent-to-own scheme each week a portion of someone's rent would be set aside and that money would be used to build up equity or a deposit for that home so that eventually the renter could buy it off the Government, or off a community housing provider, and own it themselves.

"The Green Party have said all along this should be part of the KiwiBuild programme," Collins said.