'Highly accomplished women' - Dames gather to back baby health research

A select group of New Zealanders will be gathering in Auckland to support mother and child health research.

File image of a swaddled newborn sleeping.

Twenty-one dames will be at a dinner on Saturday night to celebrate the work of the Auckland University-based Liggins Institute.

The Night of the Dames will be held in the pavilion in the grounds of Old Government House, with each dame hosting a table.

Institute director Professor Frank Bloomfield says he's honoured by their support.

"These are highly accomplished women whose achievements have benefited and inspired others," he said.

"The evening will be a great occasion to reflect on how research at the Institute also touches the lives of so many New Zealanders."

The institute was established in 2001 and has as its vision "a healthy start for a healthy life".

Its present studies include looking at the prevention of adult diseases by intervening before birth, and optimising nutrition for babies and mothers.