The highlights and hilarity from TVNZ's first leaders' debate

The first of this year's leaders' debates took place on TVNZ last night, an event which is often a most entertaining piece of political theatre.

Often rowdy crowds help to spice up the action, with loud cheers and boos punctuating comments.

But unlike previous years, there was no crowd this time, thanks to the Covid-19 Alert Level 2 restrictions in Auckland.

Last night there were withering looks between the party leaders, intense hand gestures and a little bit of sniping between them.

However the real star of the night wasn't either of the leaders, but rather, the bell.

Seven Sharp has gathered some of the sound and vision from the night to help capture the vibe for those who missed it.

Watch the video to see some of the highlights from the night.

