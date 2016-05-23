High winds cause problems for motorists in Central Otago

Source:
High winds have caused a number of incidents on Central Otago roads and police are urging motorists to take care.
They're advising motorists in the Cromwell and Omarama area to drive with caution due to high winds.
Central Otago between Roxburgh and Alexandra.
Source: Luke Appleby
Police say they are aware of a number of minor incidents in the area due to the winds and remind people travelling on the roads in the Central Otago area to drive to the conditions.
