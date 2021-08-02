High winds cause power cuts, topple trucks in Wairarapa

Strong winds battering parts of the country have caused widespread outages in Wairarapa, with over 2000 households left without power.

An electrical worker from a power supply company works high up on the power lines in Sheffield, Canterbury (file picture). Source: istock.com

MetService has issued wind warnings for the lower North Island and upper South Island, after strong northwesterlies toppled freight trucks in Otago on Thursday.

Powerco, New Zealand's second largest electricity provider, told 1News that 2455 customers are battling outages as the wild weather continues to cause damage to power lines across the country.

Featherston, 63 km north-east of central Wellington, is among the worst hit, with 1074 households without power.

Powerco has deployed field crews on site, working to restore power to the area.

"Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to reconnect customers in the challenging conditions," they said.

It's hoped power to the area will be returned by 6pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has been called out to three seperate trucks that have been blown over by wind gusts on a stretch of road between Masterton and Carterton in the space of an hour.

Crews were alerted to the first incident just after 12.30pm, with the second vehicle tipped over at 1.23pm.

Then, two minutes later, a third truck was toppled by the strong winds in Clareville, hitting a powerpole and blocking the Southbound lane.

No one was trapped or injured in any of the crashes.

It's been a busy day for FENZ, with 52 call outs in the Wairarapa region on Friday due to the strong winds.

Metservice's strong wind watch for Wairarapa, including the Tararua District, remains in place until 9pm on Friday.