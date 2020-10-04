High wind warnings for Auckland Harbour Bridge

Auckland commuters are being warned of high winds that could affect the Harbour Bridge.

Heavy rain and winds approaching severe gale force are predicted at times, with gusts of up to 90km/h predicted for the bridge between 8am and 1pm.

From 1pm until 8pm, winds could hit 100km/h.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcycles are encouraged to use State Highways 16 and 18 instead.