'High tide at 10.30am and we're hopeful' - call to bring wetsuits and help refloat whales stranded at Farewell Spit

DOC Operations Manager Andrew Lamason says lots of help is needed, and tells people to bring their wetsuits.

DOC Operations Manager Andrew Lamason says lots of help is needed, and tells people to bring their wetsuits.
Animals

Stranded whales at Farewell Spit

LIVE: 'Please come help' - over 400 whales stranded near Golden Bay, up to 300 dead

Stranded whales at Farewell Spit

LIVE: 'Stay safe' - hundreds of whales die at Farewell Spit as people rush to save survivors

In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father's promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


NZ, Australia, China, England and Japan were no match for the Bolt - All Stars side at the Nitro Athletics event.

Watch: Usain Bolt leaves Kiwis and Aussies in his dust as All Stars power to victory in mixed 4x100m relay


'High tide at 10.30am and we're hopeful' - call to bring wetsuits and help refloat whales stranded at Farewell Spit

Petrol companies will be under the pump this year as the government looks at pricing.

'The timing of this would have nothing to do with the election?' Jack Tame grills Judith Collins on petrol price investigation

