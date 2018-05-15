 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


High tensions outside Parliament as Far North iwi confront Andrew Little

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A protest of 600 people demanded the Crown recognise Māori tikanga in the Treaty settlement process today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Two more retail chains caught underpaying staff - Briscoes and Hannahs

00:38
2
The Deputy Prime Minister aimed his wit at the opposition during an engaging Question Time in Parliament.

Watch: 'That's not a very good question!' Winston Peters' wisecrack at National leaves Paula Bennett unimpressed

3

Man dies at Christchurch swimming pool

00:49
4
After going down 32-0 to the Roosters on Saturday the Warriors players let out some of their frustrations on each other.

Watch: 'We're going to the death' - Ruben Wiki gets stuck into players as Warriors go all out in brutal contact session

00:44
5
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Video: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his dairy cows are taken for slaughter, amid spread of cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis


A map showing the planned changes to speed limits on SH16 and SH20 from July, 2018.

Variable speed limits on Auckland motorway to increase from 80km/h to 100km/h after significant public pressure

Changes on State Highway 16 (the Northwestern Motorway) and State Highway 16 will begin taking effect from July.

'Treats us like dumb savages' - Iwi accuse winery of 'strumming... racial tension' after proposed fix for controversial Te Mata track

The public letter released by Ngati Kahungunu iwi comes as Craggy Range released options to fix the Hawke's Bay track.


04:14

Kiwi actress delights makers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle movie with her Princess Diana likeness

Bonnie Soper stars in Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance.

05:14
Amanda Evans has visited the reclusive Christian community three times and says she simply doesn’t see the dark realities the media enjoys repeating.

'People genuinely seem relaxed and happy' - Gloriavale series producer says life inside the community very different to what people think

Amanda Evans says she's only every seen a positive side during her three all-access visits. Gloriavale: The Return will be available on TVNZ Ondemand this month.

02:00
Mr Peters will fill on for the PM while when she takes time off to look after her soon to be born child.

'No concerns, absolutely none' - Jacinda Ardern has confidence Winston Peters will do a great job as Acting PM while she's on maternity leave

When quizzed about Mr Peters' reputation and his ability to lead in her absence, on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Ms Ardern was unequivocal.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 