High temperatures in store for much of the North Island this weekend

A ridge of high pressure drifting across from Australia will raise the temperatures across many parts of the North Island this weekend.

Niwa forecasts the warm weather will extend into next week, the eastern regions of the North Island expected to enjoy cloudless skies and sunshine.

Monday is forecast to temperatures stay high, although some showers are expected in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.

The temperatures were already reaching the 20C mark before 11am in parts of Bay of Plenty today, with Whakatāne recording 20.3C - signs of that summer is already in sight.

However, Metservice said some unsettled spells of rain were expected for Fiordland, Westland, Otago and Southland over the weekend.