High suicide rate prompts new Kaitaia youth initiative - but it needs help

A newly-created drop in centre in Kaitaia which aims to cut the suicide rate among youth in the Far North needs help if it is to stay open past April this year.

Crimial lawyer Cathy Cherrington of Te Hiku Hauora found $26,000 in funding for the centre in response to the shocking number of suicides in the region.

In the past year, there have been 27 suspected suicides, six of them in Kaitaia and most of them being youths.

"I was absolutely shocked at the number of suicides or rangatahi that had committed suicide in our community," Ms Cherrington said.