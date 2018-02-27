 

High secrecy around National's leadership vote as Parliament door shrouded in blue paper

National has blocked media from seeing into their corridor on the third floor of parliament.
Source: 1 NEWS

Politics

Wellington

Amy Adams, Steven Joyce, Simon Bridges, Judith Collins and Mark Mitchell are the contenders.

LIVE: National Party's leadership vote underway with five MPs vying for the top spot

Zoi Sadowski Synnott, Nico Porteous and the rest of the team touched down this morning.

Watch: Rousing haka welcomes teenage Winter Olympics heroes at Auckland Airport after double-bronze medal success

Man jumps off bridge to brave raging Huka Falls rapids on body board

Mt Maunganui man's bodyboard swim down Huka Falls described as 'reckless and irresponsible' by Water Safety New Zealand

The Warriors coach wants results – and he appears to be done waiting.

Watch: 'I'm gonna kick you in the f*****' arse!' Fired-up Stephen Kearney lays into Warriors at preseason training

Milk company Synlait buys site in Waikato for $260m dairy factory


Winston Peters given newly-revived ministerial role of nuclear disarmament

"The greatest challenge we have today comes from North Korea, situated right here in our region," Jacinda Ardern said.

The 71-Test All Black has called time on his international career but will play one last season with the Crusaders.

Veteran All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett announces international retirement, final season with Crusaders

The 71-Test prop has decided to hang up his All Blacks boots, but he's still going on one last crusade in Super Rugby this year.


 
