High school students' report exposes 'crisis' number of youth offenders kept in adult police cells

A report written by Canterbury secondary school students has exposed the worrying frequency which New Zealand youth offenders are being detained in adult police cells for days on end.

Though official information requests and open records, St Thomas of Canterbury College students have uncovered the practice of keeping youth in police cells, and the disproportionate number of Maori youth before the courts.

The report has been bolstered by Child Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft, who has described the state of youth detention in New Zealand "a crisis".

"The formalised option of remand to an adult police cell, which will always be kept separate and in solitary confinement, sometimes with the light on for 24 hours, poor sanitation - that option is simply unacceptable," Judge Becroft

"And my greatest concern is continuing with this option will put children's lives at risk."

In a 10-month period leading to May 2017, the report highlighted 157 young people were held in adult police cells for longer than 24 hours.

The adult police cells are used when youth detention centres are full.

Also, of particular concern to St Thomas College students was the rising number of Maori teenagers passing through the courts.