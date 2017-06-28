 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


High school students' report exposes 'crisis' number of youth offenders kept in adult police cells

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A report written by Canterbury secondary school students has exposed the worrying frequency which New Zealand youth offenders are being detained in adult police cells for days on end.

A group of secondary school students who wrote a report about this issue are finding support in high places.
Source: 1 NEWS

Though official information requests and open records, St Thomas of Canterbury College students have uncovered the practice of keeping youth in police cells, and the disproportionate number of Maori youth before the courts.

The report has been bolstered by Child Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft, who has described the state of youth detention in New Zealand "a crisis".

"The formalised option of remand to an adult police cell, which will always be kept separate and in solitary confinement, sometimes with the light on for 24 hours, poor sanitation - that option is simply unacceptable," Judge Becroft

"And my greatest concern is continuing with this option will put children's lives at risk."

In a 10-month period leading to May 2017, the report highlighted 157 young people were held in adult police cells for longer than 24 hours.

The adult police cells are used when youth detention centres are full.

Also, of particular concern to St Thomas College students was the rising number of Maori teenagers passing through the courts.

"It's been rising over the last 10 years, and it keeps rising. Last year it rose nine per cent, and now it's sitting at about 64 per cent," St Thomas student Te Aotahi Rice-Edwards said.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Crime and Justice

02:00
Figures out today show concerning number of Kiwi kids are sent through Youth Court.

Youth crime no quick fix, many offenders dealing with 'horrendous issues'
02:00
Figures out today show concerning number of Kiwi kids are sent through Youth Court.

Youth crime numbers up after years of decline
02:01

Drop in teen pregnancy, youth crime - Salvation Army report

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Dr Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann.

Kiwi-trained doctor dies after alleged one-punch attack in Melbourne

00:39
2
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

3

Armed man on the loose in Northland after fleeing police stop

00:12
4
The Highlanders centre appears alongside the likes of Caroline Wozniacki in ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue.

Video: Ex-All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa goes naked for daring ESPN Body Issue

00:17
5
Three men are now facing serious charges after the incident, which took place on the Queensland city's popular esplanade.

Raw: Cairns men attack police officer, knocking him to the ground

06:17
Nic Marsh's parents say they understand how his death occurred but want compulsory cameras.

Parents of man shot dead by police forgive them - but want body cameras on armed cops

Marg and Nelson Marshall understand why police shot their son Nick five times - but want future armed incidents recorded.

Are you well prepared for the bite of NZ's breathtaking playground?

Entrance fee likely for famous Tongariro Alpine Crossing once local iwi settles with Crown

Ngati Tuwharetoa say better management is needed of the wildly popular Tongariro National Park.


00:12
The Highlanders centre appears alongside the likes of Caroline Wozniacki in ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue.

Video: Ex-All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa goes naked for daring ESPN Body Issue

It's Malakai Fekitoa like you've never seen him before.


02:05
The party has made a deal with a fledgling Pacific political group.

'All steam and no hangi' rival says as Maori Party and One Pacific strike election deal

The parties hope the move will broaden both of their support bases.

00:39
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

We don't think so!



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ