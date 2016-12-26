High-risk sex offender breaches release conditions for the 15th time

A high-risk sex offender has pleaded guilty to removing his electronic monitoring bracelet and breaching his release conditions for the 15th time.

Darren Jolly. Source: Supplied

Darren Jolly, 51, was found on State Highway One near Pegasus, Canterbury, about 11.35pm on Monday.

Earlier that day, Tasman Police said they were seeking Jolly and urged the public to not approach him but to make contact if they saw him.

In the Christchurch District Court today, Jolly pleaded guilty to breaching his extended supervision order, for the 15th time since it was imposed in 2011.

He opted to represent himself and asked Judge Brain Callaghan if he could be sentenced at the appearance.

Judge Callaghan declined, ordering a pre-sentence report and remanding Jolly in custody until his sentencing on March 8.