High-risk sex offender accused of breaching bail condition is found

Tasman Police say they've found a high-risk sex offender accused of breaching his bail condition.

Darren Jolly, based in Dunedin, was under extended supervision when he evaded authorities, police say.

High-risk sex offender Darren Jolly, 51, has breached his release conditions in Dunedin. Source: Supplied

The 51-year-old has over 100 convictions against him.

He was found on SH1 near Pegasus, Canterbury at 11.35pm last night.