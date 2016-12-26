High-risk sex offender accused of breaching bail condition is found

Source:
Tasman Police say they've found a high-risk sex offender accused of breaching his bail condition.
Darren Jolly, based in Dunedin, was under extended supervision when he evaded authorities, police say.
High-risk sex offender Darren Jolly, 51, has breached his release conditions in Dunedin.
The 51-year-old has over 100 convictions against him.
He was found on SH1 near Pegasus, Canterbury at 11.35pm last night.
Police thanksed the public for their help in finding him.
